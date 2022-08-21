4 people shot after gun accidentally discharged inside Lovejoy Walmart, police say

Police add that all the injuries are non-life-threatening.

LOVEJOY, Ga. — Four people have been shot after a gun accidentally went off inside the Walmart on Tara Boulevard Sunday.

However, Lovejoy Police said that a man in the store accidentally shot himself in the leg with the weapon, only to have the bullet ricochet and hit three other people in the store.

Upon further investigation, they said the man's weapon was loaded but not in a holster. In a statement, they further added that "the handling of this firearm was not done in a reasonable standard of care."

According to police, that man will now be charged with reckless conduct and has been booked into a Clayton County Jail.

