PINEVIEW, Ga. — A triple shooting at a Wilcox County home last week started as an argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend.

That's according to J.T. Ricketson with the GBI's Perry office.

He said GBI investigators were back Monday at the Pineview home where the three were all wounded Friday morning.

He identified the three victims as:

Felicia Denise Coley, age 34;

Her brother, Chris Lee Holley, 33;

Her boyfriend, Mickey Clark, 35.

All three are hospitalized in Macon, and Ricketson said their conditions have improved since last week. He also said investigators have spoken to all three.

Investigators are still trying to determine who shot who, but they don't believe any outside persons were involved.

Ricketson added Coley and Clark have an 11-year-old daughter together, who was at school when Friday's shooting happened.

So far, no one has been charged.

