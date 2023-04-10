'Neither man had a scratch': Two men walk away from plane crash near Hawkinsville

The plane lost power before crashing down in the field and flipping upside down.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Two men walked away from a plane crash near Hawkinsville without a scratch, according to Pulaski County Fire Chief and EMA director Leslie Sewell.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two men headed from Columbus to Baxley in a plane went down in a field about 8 miles south of Hawkinsville.

Sewell said the men lost power, missed a set of power lines, crashed into the field and flipped. The men managed to get out of the plane and Sewell said "Neither man had a scratch." The plane however was torn up.

It happened near Wilson Road and Highway 257 South. It is well of the road in the field.

