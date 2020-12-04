DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Police are investigating after a man was killed Saturday night.

According to Police Chief Tim Chatman, it came in as a shots fired call around 9:30 p.m. near Hudson Street and South Watson.

He identified the victim as JC Paulk, but did not know an exact age.

Chatman says witnesses told police that Paulk was involved in an incident with other people last week, but he didn’t know the extent of that incident.

He says they do not have any information to release about a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

