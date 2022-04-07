Demonstrators pushing for abortion rights gather outside Georgia Supreme Court on July Fourth

Their fliers said they want Georgia's attorney general to "strike down the GA heartbeat ban."

ATLANTA — Some protesters fighting for abortion rights are planning to stay overnight at Georgia's Supreme Court building on Independence Day.

Party for Socialism and Liberation wants Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to strike down the 6-week heartbeat law. Carr said on June 24 that the court should lift its suspension now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

The law, which bans abortions after six weeks, was signed in 2019, but it was blocked from taking effect after several women's health centers filed suit.

"This ban would severely restrict abortion rights in the state—effectively banning and criminalizing abortion—putting at risk the lives of millions of women, and LGBTQ people," PSL said about the rally.

Carr is not the only person the group is calling out. They would like to see President Joe Biden take action to make abortion care accessible in all 50 states by executive action.

"Now is the time for Democrat politicians to go beyond empty words of solidarity—pass federal legislation, eliminate the filibuster," they said.

On a larger scale across the nation, many are wearing black this July Fourth in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and send abortion rights back to the states.

It all started on social media, people calling on others to wear black on July 4 because of what they call a shortage of independence for women.

Rallies with people wearing black are expected across the country, including in Georgia, on Monday to protest the nation's highest court overturning the 1973 ruling.