Partial parking lot collapse at Atlanta Publix

ATLANTA — A parking lot collapsed in Atlanta on Saturday morning at Publix Supermarkets.
Little information is available right now from authorities, but 11Alive did send a crew to the scene to gather more information. It happened at Publix on Hank Aaron Drive in the southeast part of the city.
11Alive teams report that something fell through the parking garage at a Publix under construction.
Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire have not responded to requests for more information, and local authorities have not reported any injuries.