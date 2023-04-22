Rutland High School hosts first ROTC challenge competition

The series of challenges kicked off with a team run, followed by a tire flip, fitness course, rope bridge, and more.

MACON, Ga. — Rutland High School hosted their first ever ROTC 'Raider challenge' at the Rutland High/Middle school complex on Saturday.

The series of 6 challenges kicked off with a 2 mile team run, followed by a tire flip, fitness course, rope bridge, 7-foot wall, rope climb, and more.

Around 10-12 teams from across the country competed, including ones from Alabama, California, Florida, and other parts of Georgia.

The event gave schools the opportunity to showcase and test their ROTC teams and get prepared for the next season of training.

At the end of the events, an awards show was scheduled to honor the top teams and competitors of the day.