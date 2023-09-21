Scene13: Maconite creates film to bring awareness to domestic violence

In this week's #Scene13, we're talking about a sensitive topic that a writer in Macon wants to shed light on.

MACON, Ga. — A movie filmed in Central Georgia spreads awareness on a topic millions go through but may be scared to speak up about. It's domestic violence, and a Macon writer wants to break the cycle.

"It really traumatizes the kids, so they grow up, and it turns into a generational curse," says the film's director, Christopher Hughes.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. That's more than 10 million men and women annually.

"I do know a friend that went through it. She told me her story, so I just wanted to get that story out there," said Hughes.

Hughes wants to raise awareness for the fight against domestic violence through his new movie 'Curse of a Father.' The film was primarily shot around Central Georgia. It illustrates the impact domestic violence has not only on adults but also on the kids who grow up around it. Vasco Sanders plays a child who witnessed domestic violence between his parents.

"He started treating his wife the way his father treated his mom," says Hughes.

"Just because your dad did it, you don't have to do it. Just because your grandfather did, you don't have to do it. We have to break those generational curses," says Sanders.

In 2019, Georgia domestic violence programs answered just over 52,000 crisis calls. Hughes says that's too much, and he wants to be a part of the solution. If you know someone or you may be going through a domestic violence situation, here is a resource link.

The movie, Curse of a Father, will premiere on Saturday, September 30 at the Douglass Theatre. The show times are at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $24 and are available to purchase here.