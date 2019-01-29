WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Prevent Child Abuse Georgia's website says 1 in 10 children will experience sexual abuse before their 18th birthday, and that's only based off of the cases that are actually reported.

Rainbow House Children's Resource Center Executive Director Tanya Zellner says abuse victims can face serious trauma.

"The average number age of child that we see here is probably around the age of 13, in that middle school bracket," Zellner said.



A Jones County Middle School teacher is now facing child molestation charges involving four male students, and they're still investigating other possible cases.



"There are cases where children they just may be sad, crying, depression, and also with some abuse there's physical pain," Zellner said.



She says molestation often happens in situations where children are the most vulnerable.



"Usually, child abuse does happen with someone they know, particularly like a teacher, they feel comfortable. Teachers are there to keep them safe, protect them," Zellner said.

She says it's unusual for male victims to come forward.



"It may have them question whether or not they're attracted to men, who they are, and once they start developing, 'Was it something that I've done?' A lot of times, children also blame themselves and that's why they do not disclose immediately," Zellner said.



The Rainbow House in Warner Robins helps victims through counseling, therapy and forensic analysis services.

Zellner says in this case, the victims can also help each other.

"Hopefully, they can all go through this together and heal together and get better," Zellner said.

Jones County Superintendent Chuck Gibson confirmed that Wilson is no longer employed by the school system.