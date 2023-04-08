A Day with Dan | Shadowing Bibb County School's Superintendent

Superintendent Dan Sims walked the halls of 26 elementary, middle and high schools out of the 38 schools in all of Macon-Bibb County this week.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County schools today finished their first week back in the classroom. Throughout the week, the Bibb County School District’s superintendent has been making his rounds, visiting classrooms and inspiring students.

Superintendent Dan A. Sims walked the halls of 26 elementary, middle and high schools out of the 38 schools in all of Macon-Bibb County this week. He walked and talked, exchanged hugs, took selfies and was there to be a mentor for the students.

“Students bring our schools to life and to get around to all of our schools is a top priority for me," Sims said. "Just to see what's happening inside our buildings, to see teaching and learning on the ground from day one, and just to love on our students, love on our staff, let them know how much we support them from the top all the way down."

But for those that don’t know, what is a superintendent?

“Typically superintendents have some level of school or leadership experience in the school district that translates over to being prepared to be a superintendent," Sims said. "It is amazing being a superintendent. I’m like the CEO of the school district, I’m responsible for all things Bibb County public schools.”

Teachers marvel at him and the kids love him, and he's even got more energy than some of the students themselves!

“We have a very visible, very supportive superintendent," Janice Sharpe, principal at Southfield Elementary, said. "I think that's so important that our students get to know him. They know that they love him, they know he’s important to their education as well so for the survival of all of us, it makes us better together.”

Now that Bibb County schools are officially in session, Sims reminisces on why he’s passionate about what he does.

“The moment you get people to understand how important the work that we’re doing in public education but then to get involved in it, it's going to change the game for the entire world and more than anything, seeing teaching and learning take place in our classrooms,” Sims said.

Sims became superintendent of the Bibb County School District a little over a year ago. Previously, Sims served as a teacher, principal, assistant principal and associate superintendent here in Georgia.