Starting Tuesday, smoking is no longer allowed inside public housing nationwide.

The United States Housing and Urban Development announced the new ban in November 2016, but public housing agencies had until July 31, 2018 to start enforcing it.

You can no longer smoke inside of public housing properties or near them.

They say this will help with health issues regarding second-hand smoking.

If you live in public housing, you must smoke at least 25 feet away from properties, and housing authorities even have the option of banning it completely.

The ban includes cigarettes, pipes, cigars and hookahs. Public housing agencies can also choose to ban e-cigarettes.

A woman who lives in Macon's Anthony Homes, says she doesn't smoke, but finds the ban unfair.

"It's kind of controlling a little bit. Them trying to tell you you can't smoke in your apartment or wherever," Tequita Brown said.

Housing and Urban Development says this new ban creates healthy environments that encourage people who smoke to quit or attempt to reduce smoking.

"I feel like....what about on your porch? Because I understand it's a hazardous for the kids. I have a child myself and I understand it's a hazard but I just feel like it's controlling," Brown said.

Another Anthony Homes' resident says he's against cigarettes and hopes smokers consider how it affects children in the neighborhood.

"If they have kids they'll understand what's going on, like if they put the kids into consideration, it might stop," B.G. Jojo said. "But they won't stop, but they might stop smoking around here."

The Housing and Urban Development website's guide for local housing authorities includes strict procedures.

People who don't follow the rules could possibly be evicted.

