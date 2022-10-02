Storm Lab Local: Remembering the 'Flood of 94' from Tropical Storm Alberto

Montezuma was one of many municipalities significantly impacted by the storm.

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Central Georgia is approaching the 30-year mark since Tropical Storm Alberto struck the Peach State, dumping more than two feet of rain in some spots.

One community that was heavily impacted from the storm was Montezuma in Macon County.

On July 1, Alberto was born and made landfall on the Fourth of July in Destin. It quickly fell apart as it began tracking towards Georgia.

With little driving force and high pressure blocking to the north, the storm did its infamous loop bringing two days of tropical downpours to Georgia. What remained of the storm pushed west on July 7 and rain still fell in the coming days.

The Flint River was one of many that jumped its banks, engulfing the city of Montezuma with water. In some cases, the water's depth surpassed the roofs of many buildings.

Alberto and its aftermath cost Georgia more than $750 million in damage, and more than $1 billion in damage across the southeastern United States.

Despite the price tag of the storm, the World Meteorological Organization did not retire the name "Alberto" for tropical systems in the Atlantic basin. The name is used every eight years and will be used again in 2024.

Flood safety tips

Turn around, don't drown! It may go without saying, but it's better be safe than be sorry. If you see flooded streets, find an alternate route.

Turn your headlights on. It not only helps you see where you're going, it helps other drivers see you better, too. It's also the law in Georgia.

SLOW DOWN! Rain on the roadways can mix with oils from the surface, making it much easier for drivers to lose control of their car.

Beware of hydroplaning. According to officials, only a fraction of an inch of rain on the road and a speed of more than 35 mph can cause a vehicle to hydroplane. Click here for what to do if you lose control.

Do not walk through flooded areas. Six inches of water can knock an adult off their feet.

Be on the lookout for trees. Significant rain can really saturate the ground and increase the chances of falling trees.