Suspect arrested in connection to Fulton County deputy's killing

Police said the suspect is accused in shooting and killing the deputy around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Bolton Road.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the killing of 24-year-old deputy James Thomas.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. identified the suspect on Tuesday as 26-year-old Alton Oliver. He is in custody at the Cobb County Jail, according to Hampton.

Oliver's charges include felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"Great work by the homicide team, crime scene technician, we spent hours canvassing and looking for additional information," Hampton said, crediting two detectives who worked the case over the New Year's holiday and helped bring the suspect into custody.

Police had few other details about how they identified the suspect, but added credit to the "work of citizens" including a 911 caller and truck drivers who provided dash cam videos.

Mayor Andre Dickens also credited the city's voluntary camera network, and encouraged other residents and businesses to sign up at connectatlanta.org.

Deputy Thomas was found shot and killed in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday on Bolton Road in the Riverside neighborhood.

Tuesday, Deputy Chief Hampton said that it appeared that "the suspect was on foot and there was some type of argument that escalated to the gunfire."

It is not believed Thomas and Oliver knew each other or had any prior contact before whatever altercation occurred between them.

Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat thanked APD and said "we're extremely grateful to the investigative work that led to the arrest."

"The family needs time to heal and we ask you to give them the grace and space to do so," Labat said.

The sheriff said services for Thomas will be held in his native Mississippi, but that a remembrance would be held on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Fulton County Government Center in Assembly Hall.

The sheriff also asked anyone who wishes to contribute to funeral expenses to do so at this GoFundMe.

Deputy Thomas, Sheriff Labat said last week, had been with the office for less than a year. He was recruited out of another local police department in the south "specifically because of the energy and his love for what he brought to our agency," Labat said.

Labat added that the young deputy was "so well-liked, he was the life of the party" on the force, who maintained a "very good spirit" whatever the situation.