Suspect in Crisp County deputy shooting makes first court appearance

Cordele circuit District Attorney Brad Rigby says he's still reviewing the facts of the case and can't say yet whether he'll ask for the death penalty.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing deputy Tyee Browne and stealing his cruiser made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Croshawn Cross went before a Crisp County magistrate to face more than a dozen charged including felony murder and malice murder.

At a first appearance, suspects are typically asked if they understand the charges against them and can request a commitment hearing to explain those charges.

But Cross did not.

According to Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock, Magistrate Brandon Rivers denied bond.

Hancock would not say where Cross is being held except to say he's in jail in a neighboring county.

Cordele circuit District Attorney Brad Rigby says he's still reviewing the facts of the case and can't say yet whether he'll ask for the death penalty.

But under Georgia law, killing a law enforcement officer is one of the factors that would allow prosecutors to request execution for a convicted killer.

Hancock spoke about him in a news conference calling his death a great loss.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning Browne went to check on a truck parked in the middle of Highway 280.

The car had come in as stolen.

When Browne went to check on the car the GBI says the driver, 25-year-old Cross, shot Browne and fled the scene in the deputy's patrol car.

Browne later died at a Cordele hospital.

Former county commissioner Wallace Mathis says he heard about the Wednesday morning.

“I heard just this morning that he was, you know, detail oriented and was looking forward to a career in law enforcement, and it's just sad,” he said.

The sheriff's office says they've received an outpouring of love from the community as citizens and surrounding law enforcement agencies gathered to pay respects to Browne.

"A deputy, a son, a grandson, a loved one, a friend. While these are all titles that describe deputy Tyee Browne, hero is one we bestow upon him today,” Sheriff Billy Hancock said.

Hancock says Tyee had been patrolling for less than a year. He says this is the first time in his 10-year career he has lost an employee in such a traumatic way.