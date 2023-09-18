Old Target building in Macon being demolished

The Target on Presidential Parkway has been closed since 2018.

MACON, Ga. — The building where Macon's only Target once was is being demolished on Monday.

The Target was formerly along Presidential Parkway in Macon and closed after the holiday season 2017. The location at 4685 Presidential Parkway closed on February 3.

Back then, Kristy Welker with Target Communications said the decision was not made lightly.

"We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed. Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability," said Welker via e-mail.

The shopping center, Eisenhower Crossing, opened in 2001 and has been left with some big holes in recent years with the departures of Dick's Sporting Goods and HH Gregg.

In 2019, 13WMAZ reported on more stores leaving the area around Target. People noted when other shopping centers sprung up, like the Shoppes at River Crossing in 2008, many stores either moved there or left Macon completely.

Many people reported feeling like businesses were abandoning the area and moving elsewhere.

Dillards moved to the shops along with Belk and Dick's Sporting Goods. Stores like JC Penny closed entirely.

The only remaining Target in Central Georgia is on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

There is no confirmation yet on what might be coming to the area.

13WMAZ has reached out to Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning and Target, who is still listed as the owner of the building.

Kellie Sinqufield with Planning and Zoning said no plans for the area had been submitted to them.

