Three candidates met in downtown Atlanta to debate about some hot topics and tell you why they think they deserve your vote. Republican Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Ted Metz all pleaded their case and even asked each other questions about why they should be the next governor of Georgia. Tuesday evening they met at the Georgia Public Broadcasting building to debate.

"Voter suppression is not simply about being told 'no.' It's about being told it's going to be hard to cast a ballot, and that's the deeper concern that I have," said Abrams.

"I'll also work with our local law enforcement and prosecutors and no one has taken the lead on this issue. We've got to raise public awareness on this issue," said Kemp.

"If you look at the voter turn out for past elections, less than 60 percent of voters actually ever turn out," said Metz.

They wanted to convince people why they were the better vote.

"Mr. Kemp has praised a bill that was passed to fight gangs as the strongest in the nation. I helped pass that bill. I'm the only candidate here who actually worked on a gang task force," said Abrams.

"Unlike my opponent who has been using the same pot of money to pay everybody everything, your taxes will go up $13,000 per person to pay for that," said Kemp.

"Less than 30 percent of people identified as Republican, and less that 30 percent identified as Democrat so the problem is we don't have a third voice in government," said Metz.

As people watched, they learned a bit more about each candidate.

"Having worked with Democrats and Republicans, I know that we all care about Georgia families. It's one of our core values and I know that we don't want to see more rural hospitals close," said Abrams.

Kemp wants to add staff to schools.

"Us providing a school counselor in every high school to deal with behavior issues," said Kemp.

Metz wants to impact the judicial system.

"Teach our jurors how to be a good juror by acquitting people of a crime that has no victim," said Metz.

The three candidates will meet in their second and final debate on November 4th.

