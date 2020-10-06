KATHLEEN, Ga. — Tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home giveaway are officially sold out!

On Sunday, one lucky ticket holder will be the owner of a new home in The Woodlands in Kathleen.

For the last two months, people in Central Georgia been purchasing $100 raffle tickets for a chance to win it.

The single-level ranch style home, which is located at 301 Pine Trace Lane, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 3,000-square feet.

The estimated value of the house is approximately $385,000.

In addition to a new home, there are several other ancillary prizes that raffle ticket holders can win.

They include: a $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of MidSouth Community Federal Credit Union, a Panama City Beach getaway courtesy of Holiday Inn Resort and $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of Tidal Wave Auto Spa Warner Robins, and a 2020 Chevrolet Trax LS courtesy of Five Star Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

Tune in to WMAZ on Sunday, June 14 at noon to see if you've won.