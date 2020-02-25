'The mother of the children of the people': Macon woman pioneers education for black children in the 1800s

"The mother of the children of the people."

Those are the words etched onto Laney's tombstone now, but her journey to that title began in Macon.

"She was born into an enslaved family, but her family was what we call in history going free, they were legally slaves," Historian Kent Leslie said.

Leslie says Laney's father was a pastor at Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church in Macon, while her mother worked at the Hay House.

"One of the common cores you always hear about is about [Laney's] faith," Pastor of Washington Avenue Presbyterian Church Kenneth Moye said.

RELATED: Black History Month: Jefferson Long, Georgia's first black congressman, was from Macon

From an early age, Laney saw the importance of education and made it her life's mission to give that opportunity to African-American children.

"For her to go out in the world and be the woman that she has become, it is truly phenomenal and a wonderful blessing for us here," church member Latrell Taylor said.

A woman at the Hay House where her mother worked took an interest in Laney.

"So Mrs. Flora taught her how to read and write by the time she was four and taught her Latin by the time she was 12," Leslie said.

It was uncommon at the time for blacks to be educated. Still, Laney pressed on with her schooling.

"It was called Louis at first and then Ballard, and then she got to go to Atlanta University in the first class in 1869," Leslie said.

Laney graduated in 1873 from what is now Clark Atlanta University, in a class of four teachers. She taught in Augusta and then Savannah, until a new journey came calling.

"So in 1883 she is called back to Augusta by Reverend Allen, who was working with the Presbyterian church, to open a school for black kids," Leslie said.

Leslie says the school started in the basement of Christ Presbyterian Church in Augusta.

"It's going to be the story of her life, as kids show up, as kids want to learn, and she takes them into the school," Leslie said.

Laney's dedication earned her the respect of many church members who helped fund her own school, called The Haines Normal and Industrial Institute, until her death in 1933.