David Watkins frequently visits his sister who's a patient at Navicent Health Medical Center, and he pays for parking every time.

"A lot of people just can't afford to park." He said, "So what do they do?"

Some of our viewers had similar concerns when a rumor surfaced that Navicent Health would no longer validate parking.

The story spread on social media when someone posted a picture on Facebook of a sign from one of the doctor's offices saying they couldn't validate parking anymore due to a policy change.

Spokesperson Megan Allen verified that was false.

Navicent doctor's offices and the security offices can still validate parking. If you don't have a validated ticket, then you will have to pay a fee depending on how long you stay.

Signs with all the parking information are posted at every parking garage and lot entrance. The first 30 minutes is free, and after that, it increases up to $5 for a 24-hour visit. If you decide to valet, then it costs $6.

Megan Allen couldn't tell us who gets validated parking and who doesn't. That's handled on a case-by-case basis.

She sent us a statement that reads,

"The Medical Center, Navicent Health Campus has always had a balanced approach to providing convenient parking access to its patients and families by utilizing a parking rate structure that is reasonable, affordable and based on an ongoing review of healthcare parking practices locally and regionally. The Medical Center addresses individual needs of patients and families, and the services they seek access to, and will continue to employ this practice."

If you have any further questions about ticket validations, Megan Allen says to contact their security office at 478-633-1491.

© 2018 WMAZ