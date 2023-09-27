Warner Robins man in hospital after shootout with Florida deputies

Investigators say Gunnar Cole, 21, stood in a roadway and started firing at people. Now, he is in the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Warner Robins man was shot during a shootout in Florida, and now, we are seeing footage of what happened.

The Walton County Florida sheriff says it happened last Thursday in Sandestin. So far, investigators say they don't know why 21-year-old Gunnar Cole stood in a roadway and started firing at people.

They say he even shot at deputies responding to 911 calls. 13WMAZ requested dash cam and body cam footage from the incident. The video is dark, so it's hard to see much of what's happening until he's arrested.

In the video, you can see one deputy driving to a roundabout where Cole was. Once he was spotted, Cole shot at the deputy.

The deputy fired two shots and Cole began running into the woods. Other deputies began to arrive and they approached Cole.

Video:

When deputies get closer to Cole, they tell him to put his hands up. He is then handcuffed. One deputy requested medical assistance for Cole because he was shot in the left arm.

The sheriff says they found someone dead in a burning car and Cole shot them too. Dustin Cosson with the sheriff's office credits officers for Cole's quick arrest.

"The biggest thing for us was that prompt response from deputies. They were in that general area but there was zero hesitation and taking action," Cosson said.