'It's important that we are healthy': Warner Robins plans to launch wellness app for first responders

Each of the 226 employees will get an iPhone and an Apple Watch that will track their vitals and other activity patterns.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is helping its police and firefighters track their health and wellness with technology.

The city is partnering with Concentrix Catalyst and Apple Incorporated to launch what they call the ESNTL Wellness program.

All 226 firefighters and police officers can look forward to getting a new iPhone and Apple watch. That's how their well-being will be tracked.

The program will collect information on their vital signs and mental and physical health in real- time.

Gary Spencer is a retired military member who was looking to serve. He brought his talents over to Warner Robins Fire Department, where he's worked for a year.

"There's more to being a firefighter than I ever imagined," said Spencer.

He works 24-hour days, with lots of professional and physical training.

"The rest of your day might bring a structure fire, it might bring a lot of calls, it may not. You just go day by day, and see what it's going to be like," he shared.

Those days can bring on bodily fatigue and stress.

"You don't realize how much you might be taking a little bit of a beating, depending on what that day was like'" says Spencer.

He says he starts each day off checking his heart rate and his blood pressure, but throughout the day they don't think about those numbers again.

"We have periods of rest between periods of chaos, and you never know when they're coming," says Interim Police Chief Roy Whitehead.

Whitehead says the experience that firefighters have can be similar to police.

"Whether it's being in a struggle trying to subdue someone, or whether it's just dealing with the emotional stress of dealing with an incident where someone's injured or killed, all of those things affect an officer every day," Whitehead shared.

Not only could this lead to physical health complications but the US Department of Health estimates that 30% of first responders develop behavioral health problems.

"The way most people find out is when it's too late," Whitehead said.

He says that's because people don't always take the time to be self-aware.

"One of the problems in our profession is people don't want to admit those kinds of things, but it does happen. People understand that they've been taxed to the limit, especially with the short number of resources where we've gone so long with all these vacancies. So what we're trying to do with this like everything is work smarter not harder," Whitehead added.

Now through the city's essential wellness program, first responders can check their sleep patterns, activity levels, breathing patterns, and other vitals from the field and on their devices.

"It's important that we are healthy, and if you are able to keep eyes on that, that would be pretty neat," shared Spencer.

He says he's especially interested to see how his levels change while he's out on a call and to see how the technology reacts to high temperatures.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says she also thinks it will help their goal for recruitment. "Im very optimistic that ESNTL Wellness and providing our police officers and firemen with iPhones and Apple watches, will help recruit especially the younger generations to both departments.

Patrick says this is just the beginning of plans to advance their technology.

"We are the International City. We are the home of Robins Air Force Base, we have four new missions coming in at Robins... all of them are cyber. we want to be known as a cyber hub

Councilman Charlie Bibb says it's better for everybody, not just first responders.

"If there are devices to help them determine where they are so that they can remain calm to help our constituents, 'Man that's a perfect scenario," said Bibb.

Patrick says all they need to do now is order and receive the phones. They hope to have the program running in the next 60 days.

She also told us the iPhones will be free to the city.