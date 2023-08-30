Law enforcement agencies send condolences amid Wilcox County Sheriff's death

Crisp County Sheriff, the GBI and a number of other agencies paid their respect for Sheriff Robert Rodgers, who died Tuesday in a car crash while on duty.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers across Georgia are paying their respects to the Wilcox County Sheriff who died in a crash while responding to a domestic call.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation employees hosted an escort for Sheriff Robert Rodgers on Wednesday. Sirens matched the gloomy and somber tone as GBI patrol vehicles caravanned out of the GBI Central Crime Lab parking lot, marking the sheriff's end of watch.

"Thank you Sheriff Rodgers for dedicating your life to service," the GBI posted to social media. "We will keep your family, both blood and blue, in our prayers."

Rodgers died Tuesday while on the job. He was driving on Highway 233 responding to a domestic call when his car hit a tree. The Georgia State Patrol said Rodgers lost control of his car before striking the tree.

He was first elected sheriff in 2016.

GBI employees line up to view the police escort for fallen Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers leaving the GBI Central Crime Lab today.



Thank you Sheriff Rodgers for dedicating your life to service. We will keep your family, both blood & blue, in our prayers. ⚫️🔵⚫️ #LODD pic.twitter.com/1JWUxYOgdh — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) August 30, 2023

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is offering its condolences and asking everyone to keep Rogers' family in their prayers. Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff also posted a memorial for Rodgers, extending thoughts and prayers.

Sheriff James Woodruff and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends... Posted by Troup County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock also posted a local tribute for his fallen brother in blue. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office shared a video of a law enforcement escort to Wilcox County.

The GSP is investigating the crash. Rodgers was 52 years old.

