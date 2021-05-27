Woman arrested for mailing spice-soaked card to boyfriend in Bibb County jail, both charged

21-year-old Ansley Hunt has been arrested and both her and inmate 22-year-old Logan Nettles were charged.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people involved in a drug investigation.

According to a release, 21-year-old Ansley Nicole Hunt has been arrested and inmate 22-year-old Logan Nettles has been charged.

Mail was intercepted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office jail, addressed to Nettles. The greeting card was discovered to be a spice-soaked letter that was soaked with synthetic marijuana/K2.

Personnel discovered that the card had a dried substance on it. After further investigation it was discovered that Nettles had arranged with his girlfriend, Hunt, to handle the distribution, profits, as well as maintaining communication with suppliers.

Hunt mailed the card to jail.

Nettles was already in jail for Marijuana and firearm charges. He received additional charges from this incident which are conspiracy to violate the Georgia control substance act, use of a communications facility involving illegal narcotics and criminal street gang activity.

Nettles does not have a bond.

Hunt was arrested on warrants for conspiracy to violate the Georgia control substance act, conspiracy to furnish prohibited items to inmates without consent of warden and use of a communications facility involving illegal narcotics.