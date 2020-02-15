MACON, Ga. — Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan are set to fly back to the U.S. on a chartered flight Sunday, the U.S. embassy in Japan says.

But an 80-year-old Georgia couple, who were among dozens that tested positive for the new coronavirus on the cruise ship, is not heading home yet.

A Macon man says his parents, Renee and Clyde Smith, are still in a Tokyo hospital.

“They’re not sure when they’re going to be released from the hospital yet,” David Smith said.

David says his parents are not likely heading back home on Sunday’s flight.

Although the couple is not coming home over the weekend, they are staying in high spirits, he said.

“I’ve talked to them every night. I’ve talked to them again last night,” David said. “They are feeling great. They’re doing well.”

David says his two nephews are still on the quarantined ship, but they are expected to make the charter flight back to the United States on Sunday.

