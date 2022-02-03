Ukrainian woman in Central Georgia fears for family as Russia war rages

What they say they need more than anything right now is prayers and support.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For some people here in the United States, Russia's attack on Ukraine is personal. It involves their home country, their friends, and even their families.

We spoke to a Ukrainian woman who lives in Warner Robins, and her two friends who still live there. The two friends say the hardest part is saying goodbye to the men in their household.

Olesia and Kate Shakhraiuk are sisters-in-law. They spent six days in a basement with their 1-and-a-half-year-old and 12-year-old as they tried to stay safe.

"Our hearts, they break because when you say, 'Goodbye,' and, 'Take care of yourself.' You understand that maybe this is the last time you see brother or husband," Olesia said.

In Ukraine right now, men who are 18-60 are asked to stay and fight for their country. Olesia says when Russia started to bombard the city, the fear sank in.

"We heard the sirens going on throughout the night, and the explosions as well. I think on the third day, we started to be afraid," Olesia said.

The two left in the middle of the night and took a 14-hour train ride to Western Ukraine -- for now, it's a safer location. Alla Gulchuk lived in Ukraine for 37 years. She now lives in Warner Robins with her husband and 1-year-old son.

She says both her and her husband's families are in hiding, living in fear for their lives.

Making the worry even worse, the phone connection is not working right now because the Russians block any connection.

"I always look on my Messenger just to check to see if they were active on Messenger or not. This way, I can understand if they were alive or not," Gulchuk said.

Gulchuk's parents cannot leave their house because the church in their village is occupied by Russian troops. She is not only in pain for her relatives, "But I am in big, great pain for all of the country, for all of the Ukraine, because I love my country. That's where I am from," Gulchuk said.

What they say they need more than anything right now are prayers and support.