First responders are asking everyone to avoid the 400 block of Sunhill Road.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a house caught fire in Sandersville Saturday night.

According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sandersville Police and Fire were called out to the scene.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says at least one person is dead at the home on Sunhill Road in Sandersville. He says the call came in around 9:07 p.m.