Live updates | Secretary of State says he will re-certify election results today

ATLANTA — Another week begins Monday with more political theater on promise in Georgia, a day after a Senate debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock and following Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan rejecting calls for a special legislative session.

This morning, the Secretary of State's Office is expected to provide an update with the results following the official recount - Georgia's third count of its votes - still not fully certified.

There's been no update since early Friday evening, and the Secretary of State's website continues to show Coffee County as the lone remaining county that hasn't certified its results. It's not clear what the situation is in Coffee holding things up. A press conference is expected sometime this morning.

On top of that, a hearing is scheduled in federal court in Atlanta to begin at 10 a.m. in the so-called "Kraken" lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell and Lin Wood in their effort to overturn Georgia's election results in favor of President Trump.

The president himself was here this weekend, at a rally in Valdosta in support of Sens. Loeffler and David Perdue (who declined to participate in a debate last night against Jon Ossoff). Trump used the occasion to continue to push his claim that Georgia's election outcome was swung by widespread fraud, an allegation state and local officials charged with administering the election have repeatedly said is baseless.

Once the Secretary of State certifies the recount results, the official election procedures in Georgia will effectively be over, giving way for the Democratic slate of Electoral College voters to give the state's votes to Joe Biden when the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14. In the meantime, the legal contests against the outcome progress in the courts, so far having made little headway in their goal of proving the election was illegitimate.

10:00 a.m. | If you wish to listen to the proceedings in the Sidney Powell "Kraken" lawsuit you can do so with the YouTube provided by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia below:

9:37 a.m. | Raffensperger says he will re-certify the election results today, ahead of the "safe harbor" Dec. 8 federal-law deadline tomorrow for legal actions against the election to be resolved.

9:35 a.m. | Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger: "We haven now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged."

8:50 a.m. | Georgia's top law enforcement official, Attorney General Chris Carr, tweeted this morning that he stands by the statement put out by Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan last night.

The governor and lieutenant governor said it would be unconstitutional to call a special session of the legislature to re-write Georgia election law and select a slate of Electoral College voters who would give the state's votes to President Trump.

I support @GovKemp & @GeoffDuncanGA’s statement. The election of presidential electors has already taken place in the manner directed by Georgia’s legislature at the time set by Congress. There is no applicable legal avenue for replacing the choice of electors after the election. https://t.co/nfZHgp4yka — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) December 7, 2020

8:25 a.m. | Among the many other things going on this morning, state Rep. David Clark, who represents District 98 covering parts of north Gwinnett County, will be leading a press conference for a group called Veterans for a Fair and Transparent Election at 11 a.m. outside the Capitol to "discuss the current presidential election and make demands for the path forward," according to a release.

6 a.m. | Good morning, welcome to another week in Georgia's election drama, now stretching out more than a month past Election Day itself.

One important deadline today is that it is the final day to register to vote in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.