A restaurant will open in the former Benson's location in Warner Robins next week.

Cathy Reece, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Michael Reece, says Props Steak and Seafood will open on November 1. In addition to the new restaurant, the couple owns Reece Heating and Air in Perry.

The restaurant has an aviation theme as the Reeces are an aviation family.

"Mike is a Fixed Wing Pilot and a helicopter pilot and a helicopter flight instructor,"

She added that their son is a pilot for Contour Airlines in Macon and their future son-in-law was recently accepted into the aviation program for the Georgia Army National Guard.

The theme wil be reflected throughout the restaurant in decorations, on the menu and other areas.

"Instead of appetizers we have pre-flights, instead of sides, we have passengers," she said.

Head Chef Kory Mack says the menu is exciting with a mix of old school and new school dishes.

"I wanted to use a lot of ingredients from this area," he said about the creation of the menu. "The Mrs. Griffin's barbecue sauce, the Daylight doughnuts, Coca-Cola in a lot of recipes."

He added that they have pulled some inspiration from other areas including New Orleans and New York.

"The flavors are very familiar for local people," he said.

"Everything is made from scratch. All of the dressings are made in house; all of the sauces are made in house."

The community can expect menu items like shrimp and grits, fried lobster tail and waffles, shrimp scampi, supreme fish sandwich, crab legs, steak, wings and much more.

In addition the restaurant will have an oyster bar.

Props Steak and Seafood is located at 1289 Houston Lake Road and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Click here to learn more about Props.

© 2018 WMAZ