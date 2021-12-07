VERIFY: No, Warner Robins did not close polling locations this year

“When we moved the Miller Elementary School precinct in with the Houston Health Pavilion precinct because of the large space provided in that building and also in a continued effort to get out of elementary schools,” said Holland.



Warner Robins currently has five polling places for city elections.



Holland says they are considering some changes for next year that will benefit voters.



“So they wouldn't apply for this upcoming Warner Robins city election anyway… would be simply to move some of the voters to their county locations for city elections,” said Holland.



Jackson agrees voters have convenient access.



“No, it won't cause any problems. In fact, it will make it easier to go to the poll,” said Jackson.



We can verify that, no, warner robins did not reduce the number of polling locations this year.