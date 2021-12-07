VERIFY: No, Warner Robins did not close polling locations this year

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — We saw a post on social media from a woman in Warner Robins saying the city closed down at least three polling places to condense them into one -- but is that true?
We set out to verify. Our sources are Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections and former Houston County NAACP president Rutha Jackson.
Warner Robins mayor and three city council seats are up for election in November. Ahead of the election, we checked to see if any places have been shut down.
“I don't know of any place that's closing down,” said Jackson.
“No, we haven't made any recent changes to polling places in Warner Robins,” said Holland.
He says the polling locations in Warner Robins have been the same since 2017.
“When we moved the Miller Elementary School precinct in with the Houston Health Pavilion precinct because of the large space provided in that building and also in a continued effort to get out of elementary schools,” said Holland.
Warner Robins currently has five polling places for city elections.
Holland says they are considering some changes for next year that will benefit voters.
“So they wouldn't apply for this upcoming Warner Robins city election anyway… would be simply to move some of the voters to their county locations for city elections,” said Holland.
Jackson agrees voters have convenient access.
“No, it won't cause any problems. In fact, it will make it easier to go to the poll,” said Jackson.
We can verify that, no, warner robins did not reduce the number of polling locations this year.