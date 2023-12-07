The Braves first hit the road on March 28 with a three-game series in Philadelphia.

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves have released the schedule for the 2024 season.

The Braves first hit the road on March 28 with a three-game series in Philadelphia followed by three games against the White Sox from April 1-3 in Chicago.

Funny enough, the Braves have now played more games on Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia than they have at their Truist Park home since moving into the new digs back in 2017.

The team's home opener will be held on Friday, April 5 against Arizona. The first homestead of the season will continue with four games against the Mets before departing to Miami.

Atlanta will play at least one series against each team in Major League Baseball.

The team will pay each National League team and a three-game series against every American League team except Boston. The Braves will play against them in a two-game series.

The Braves will play 15 of their final 23 games at Truist Park and end the season at home for the fourth time in five years.

A finalized schedule with complete start times will be released at a later date, along with the team’s promotional schedule. The schedule which can be viewed below is subject to change.

Full schedule