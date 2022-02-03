Atlanta Hawks work to raise awareness, funds to help fight prostate cancer

African American men are twice as likely to die of prostate cancer than other men.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are using Black History Month to help in the battle against prostate cancer, a disease that puts African American men at extreme risk.

The Black History Month Challenge begins Thursday night at State Farm Arena as the Hawks take on the Phoenix Suns. Atlanta’s NBA franchise will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation for every assist registered by a Hawks player during the month of February.

This is the fourth season the Hawks have teamed with the PCF and Emory Healthcare for the fundraiser.

“We look forward to continuing this impactful and important campaign with PCF this season,” said Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee in a news release. “Alongside PCF and Emory Healthcare, we are looking forward to increasing awareness as well as providing additional support in order to battle this disease that affects so many men, especially Black men.”

According to Atlanta’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black men are more likely to get prostate cancer, and twice as likely to die from prostate cancer than other men. Black men get prostate cancer at a younger age, according to the CDC, and are more likely to get a more aggressive form of cancer.

“We are honored that the Hawks have once again joined our efforts to raise awareness and funds for lifesaving prostate cancer research,” said PCF President and CEO Dr. Charles Ryan. “During Black History Month, PCF and the Hawks are shining a spotlight on the importance of understanding your risk for prostate cancer and knowing your numbers, especially Black men who are disproportionately affected by the disease.”