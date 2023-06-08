5-star Buford High School football recruit KJ Bolden commits to Florida State over UGA, others

Bolden will make the Florida State Seminoles fanbase very happy.

BUFORD, Ga. — One of the most highly-touted high school football recruits in the entire nation made his commitment Saturday night -- and he's going to be a Nole.

KJ Bolden, a five-star safety out of Buford High School in Gwinnett County, made the Florida State Seminoles fanbase very happy Saturday night in what some may call a bit of a shocker. Bolden chose FSU over in-state favorite Georgia, according to recruiting analysts with Rivals.

Bolden's table was set up for his live commitment at 7:30 p.m. The final five hats on the table from left to right are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida State and Auburn. He made the decision alongside his family Saturday night.

Watch the moment Bolden announced his commitment:

Throughout the process, Bolden is leaning toward Georgia over Florida State and Ohio State, according to multiple recruiting analysts with Rivals. The Bulldogs not only have the top class in 2024, but already have the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation in that class with QB Dylan Raiola, based on Rivals' rankings.

He narrowed his final five choices down to UGA, Ohio State, Florida State, Alabama and Auburn. Bolden is expected to announce his decision at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night live on 11Alive's YouTube page and right here on 11Alive.com.

Bolden himself is the No. 1 ranked safety in the entire country and is the 9th ranked player overall for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. If Bolden were to choose UGA, he would add yet another five-star to the Dawgs' leading class of three already.

Despite being the top-ranked safety recruit in America, Bolden has been a star on both sides of the ball for the Buford Wolves during his three years, shining not only at safety but also as one of the team's leading wide receivers on the offensive side of the ball.

Raiola recently transferred from his high school in Arizona to Buford High School to play his senior year closer to where he'll play his college ball, among other things. The two were seen connecting on passes in summer practice on July 19, in a post on Bolden's Twitter account.