Four English clubs, including Newcastle and Chelsea, coming to Atlanta for summer doubleheader

Four English clubs will feature at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in July as part of a two-match exhibition.

ATLANTA — The Premier League is bringing Miguel Almiron back to Atlanta this summer.

Almiron's club in England, Newcastle United, will feature in one of two exhibition matches set to be played in Atlanta in July as part of the Premier League's Summer Series tour.

Almiron was one of the first stars at Atlanta United upon the team's formation in 2017, spending two seasons with the club before a move to Newcastle in 2019.

The 29-year-old Paraguayan is in the midst of his best season in England, with 11 league goals this year.

Newcastle will play Chelsea FC -- one of England's largest clubs, though currently in the middle of a downturn that has them 11th in the league. That game, and the other between Brentford FC and Bright & Hove Albion FC, will take place July 26.

The match between Brentford and Brighton will have a 5:30 p.m. kickoff, while Chelsea and Newcastle will play starting at 8:15 p.m.

According to a release, Atlanta United season ticket holders and Atlanta Falcons PSL holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets when they go on presale on April 25.

The general public sale will commence the next day, on April 26. Those interested in buying tickets can pre-register here.

Other Premier League matches will be held in July in New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia and Maryland.

“We’re really excited for Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the City of Atlanta to be chosen to host this event," Atlanta United president and CEO Garth Lagerway said in a statement. “As an organization, we see this as another step in Atlanta becoming a premier destination for the biggest club and international competitions that our sport has to offer. This will be a great opportunity to showcase our world-class stadium to a new audience, and like many fans in our region, we’re looking forward to hosting these teams and other top competitions in the future.”

Dan Corso, the Atlanta Sports Council president, added in a statement that the even "fits in nicely with our city’s continued preparation to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 and will provide tremendous exposure with the matches being broadcast in 880 million homes and 180 countries.”