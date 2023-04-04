Macon native Russell Henley prepares for seventh Masters

The Stratford Academy and University of Georgia alum is coming off back-to-back top-20 finishes heading into this week's Masters Tournament at Augusta.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A gloomy afternoon in Augusta did not stop the action from heating up on Tuesday at the Masters. The second day of practice round action provided yet another chance for the 2023 field to get in those final tune-ups before round one play officially gets going on Thursday.

Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was seen exchanging words with new LIV tour golfer Phil Mickelson, but Tuesday was all about the hometown kid.

Macon’s own Russell Henley is set to play in his seventh Masters tournament this week and Tuesday afternoon meant, a moment to reflect on an event he's been coming to ever since he was a Stratford Eagle.

“I always love being here,” Henley said. “Great memories growing up going to this tournament. The Barnett's, Matthew and Madison Barnett would take me and their dad would give me their ticket and we'd spend the day just walking around checking it out."

Henley is now in his 13th year on the tour, and as time goes on, so does the importance of staying healthy.

Coming off back-to-back top 20 finishes in his last two PGA Tour events he feels great, with no pain in his back, something that has bugged him in the past from time to time.

“Thankful for that,” Henley said. “Been working really hard at my game and the last couple tournaments I've played well. I'm excited to play this week. Just a balance. A constant work on what's enough and how can I stay organized with my time. Time management is the biggest thing.”

Henley played just the back nine Tuesday at Augusta National, but with a couple familiar names in the state of Georgia, Augusta native and 1987 champion Larry Mize, who's competing in his final Masters this week, and a player at the opposite end of the spectrum -- Georgia Southern Eagle and finalist at the 2022 U.S. Amateur, Ben Carr, who’s getting to learn from two of golf’s best at the sport’s best venue.

“I see him when he comes home from college,” Henley said. “Since I've been living in Columbus, whenever he comes home I run into him at the course. We'll play together sometimes. He drives it great, I think playing with Larry is good for him to just understand the course. There's a lot of course management and thought that goes into playing this place. In terms of how he's hitting it, looks good to me.”

Russell Henley's highest finish at this event? A tie for 11th, which came back in 2017.

If Tuesday was any indication, Russ is fully confident in his ability to at least tie -- if not one-up that result on this course six years ago.