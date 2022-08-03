Gov. Kemp working to suspend gas tax in Georgia amid soaring fuel prices

He said he is working with the Georgia Assembly to move legislation forward.

ATLANTA — Hours after President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he is working with local legislators to temporarily drop the fuel tax in Georgia. The statement posted to Twitter follows days of soaring fuel costs all across the Peach State.

He said that he is now working with the Georgia House and Senate to quickly move legislation to drop the tax to reduce the impact of rising gas prices on Georgia families.

"Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians - both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes." He said.

Georgia's fuel tax is listed as 0.291 cents per gallon for gasoline and 0.326 for diesel by the Georgia Department of Revenue.

Following President Biden's announced ban on Russian oil imports on Tuesday, GasBuddy expert Patrick De Haan told 11Alive's Christie Diez he does not anticipate gas prices to increase at the same "fast and furious" rate drivers have recently seen at the gas pumps.

De Haan does, however, see the national average in fuel cost rising as high as $4.50 a gallon in the weeks ahead. If the European Union decides to follow Biden's actions and sanction Russian energy, he said the average price for gas could increase as high as $5.00 a gallon.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Tweeted shortly after Gov. Kemp's announcement, showing his support for the plan to temporarily suspend fuel taxes in the Peach State.