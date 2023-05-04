FBI warns against use of charging stations at airports

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport was named the world's busiest airport. Here's how federal agents say you can protect yourself.

The FBI is now warning airport passengers against using free public charging stations, which are abundant in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport .

Officials with the agency added that the stations allow crooks to hijack chargers with malware that could infect devices.

This could allow hackers to get access to personal information in your phones.

The FBI highlighted the issue in their web post:

“Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead.”

Atlanta's airport was just named the world's busiest airport for it's traffic numbers from last year, according to an industry report from Airports Council International.

At least 94 million people passed through the airport just last year alone, reports stated.

