After Idalia: How to report damage, seek assistance in Georgia

Georgia has set up a Hurricane Claims Village and a way to self-report damage.

ATLANTA — People in South Georgia are still cleaning up debris nearly a week after Hurricane Idalia struck the Peach State as a Category 1 storm. State officials are offering guidance on the best ways to report damage and request assistance.

Idalia made landfall last Wednesday on Florida's Big Bend region just short of a Category 4 storm. Much of the storm's damage resulted in downed trees and powerlines, with its powerful winds tearing off roofs and blowing debris across yards in the most impacted areas.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security said residents who received damage from Hurricane Idalia should report it through this portal.

GEMA's Engaged Citizens Damage Assessment GeoForm is for Georgians to self-report damage to homes, businesses and public facilities. Information that is submitted will still need to be verified by local, state and federal emergency management officials before determining whether it falls within state or federal declaration thresholds.

Last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he had requested a federal disaster declaration for Georgia following the hurricane. GEMA Director Chris Stallings was with the governor for the announcement and estimated that Georgia experienced about $35 million in storm damage.

People can also turn to FEMA's Individual Assistance page for more help. GEMA also has a Public Assistance page for more information about general help offered to those impacted by disasters.

Hurricane Claims Village: Georgia after Idalia

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said that on Monday, Sept. 4, his office would set up a Hurricane Claim Village to help storm victims at a Home Depot located at 1825 Norman Drive in Valdosta.

Residents who are policyholders can meet face-to-face with professionals in the insurance industry who can help them file a claim or answer any insurance-related questions they may have. Representatives from the Georgia Department of Insurance and major insurance carriers such as State Farm, USAA, Georgia Farm Bureau, and Liberty Mutual will be there to provide assistance.