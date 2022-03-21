"They’re just all living a fun life": '4 Old Broads' at Warner Robins Little Theatre highlights older actors

Cheryl Taylor has been acting with Warner Robins Little Theatre for 6 years.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — You do not have to let your passions go as you get older.

Cheryl Taylor has been acting with Warner Robins Little Theatre for 6 years and will be starring in their production of "Four Old Broads" by Georgia-based writer Leslie Kimbell.

“It’s just really cute, the things that we’re trying to do,” she said.

The play centers around four older women in an assisted living facility and the comedy that ensues as they try to find out what is happening to all their friends who are getting sick and stop the evil Nurse Pat from catching on to them.

Taylor plays the devout southern Baptist and best friend of the main character, Eaddy Mae Clayton.

She’s been doing theatre all her life. She says that when she moved back to Warner Robins after acting in New York for many years, it was an adjustment to suddenly be playing older characters.

While her time as an ingénue is behind her, she says she likes to play a character her age.

“So, I got to play myself. I don’t have to do anything different other than just be me. That’s been fun,” Taylor said.

She says that the play challenges what viewers might think people who live in assisted living facilities are like. It’s an uplifting story for older people.

“They’re just all living a fun life, being friends and helping each other out, to some extent, and they’re planning a cruise,” she said.

Taylor says that many talented older people audition for shows at Warner Robin Little Theatre. Her advice for anyone who may have stopped acting as they got older is to start up again.

“It’s fun, it takes you out of yourself. We all go through a lot of junk in our lives and it's fun to just come shake it off and be somebody else and perhaps make people laugh, which is what I like,” Taylor said.

She says acting is about drawing something out of you that might have been hidden for a long time.

You can see the play "Four Old Broads" at Warner Robins Little Theatre on May 13-28. To find out more about it and how to get tickets, check out their website or Facebook page.