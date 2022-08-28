'With heavy hearts' | Sandy Springs restaurant closes after 40 years

It is unknown the circumstances behind the closure of The Rusty Nail Pub on Roswell Road.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business.

"You have given us 40 years of laughs, love, and memories, and for that, we couldn't be more grateful," they wrote on Facebook.

It is unknown the circumstances behind the closure on Roswell Road. It appears the other location on Buford Highway in Atlanta remains open.

According to its website, The Rusty Nail was the "South's version of Cheers."