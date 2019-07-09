MACON, Ga. — The 7th street salvage opened for its Fall Market on Saturday morning.

Over 30 vendors set up shop in Macon to sell anything from jewelry to home decor from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7th Street Salvage is a store specializing in architectural salvage. It also has antiques and unique finds. It is located in downtown Macon at 230 7th Street.

This is the third market 7th Street Salvage has held, where they expect thousands of people to show up and browse around.

The seasonal event also supports a philanthropy. This Fall Market helped give back to Macon Periods Easier, an organization dedicated to fighting period poverty.

Brent Meyer, the founder of 7th Street Salvage, says these markets are all about bettering the community

“So we do these markets because we're really interested in supporting small businesses, growing Macon, making sure the community is, you know, the upmost importance to us and to our customers,” Meyer said.

More information about 7th Street Salvage and its events can be found on its Facebook page.

