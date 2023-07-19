Otis Redding Foundation to honor rapper Jermaine Dupri at second-annual festival and fundraiser

The festival will feature a concert and dance, and the funds from the fundraiser will help support the foundation and the Otis Redding Center for the Arts.

MACON, Ga. — The Otis Redding Foundation is set to honor Atlanta-raised rapper Jermaine Dupri at their 2nd Annual King of Soul Music Festival Sept. 8 through Sept. 9.

According to a press release drumming up hype for the event, the foundation's festival and fundraiser is set to take place on the same weekend as what would've been the Macon music legend's 82nd birthday.

"[Dupri] was very close to my brother, Otis III, who passed away in April, and credits him with teaching him to make beats," Vice President and Executive Director Karla Redding-Andrews. "JD aligns with Otis Redding's spirit and the Foundation's mission to inspire and empower young artists."

The money raised through the concert and dance will help support the foundation and the construction of the Otis Redding Center for the Arts on Cherry Street and Cotton Avenue in downtown Macon near Hotel 45.

The Center broke ground at the inaugural King of Soul Music Festival last year.

"The Reddings and Otis III became my musical family before the world knew of Jermaine Dupri," Dupri said in the press release. "While I understand the family is honoring me, in my mind, I am also honoring them for all they have allowed me to do, see and be a part of at a time when they didn't have to."

The festival will start with a concert from Orchestra Noir, a music group that crosses the genres of classical, jazz, blues, hip-hop and R&B. The next day, the foundation will have "The Big' O' Homecoming Show and Dance" at the Capitol Theatre.

The Otis Redding Foundation was founded in 2007 and works to provide young people with educational programs in writing and music.

They offer programs like the Otis Music Camp for people 12 to 18, CAMP Dream for children aged 5 to 11, and other music education workshops and group lessons.