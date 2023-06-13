These kids know how to rock at the Otis Redding Music Camp

This year the camp has 35 kids who are all ready to enhance their music skills.

MACON, Ga. — These kids got the beat and The Otis Music Camp is making helping them keep the tempo.

This is the camps 16th year and Junior Journalist Saybel Shuster got an inside look as they prepare for a big performance.

During camp, kids spend two weeks playing instruments, writing songs, singing and even recording their own original music.

They also get a crash course in things they need to thrive in the music business like how to promote their music and protecting their work when sharing it.

All their hard work leads up to a big concert at the end of the week. Campers will get to perform their songs as well as honor the greats who inspire them.

“I keep raving about it all the time to my parents like I feel like this camp has helped me so much just to be confident in myself and in my work,” camper Lily Walton said.

Some campers have been with the program since they were in middle school and returning campers can eventually become coaches.

Through collaboration, the music makers have the chance to hone their skills.

“You know how it's called like practice makes perfect. No, they changed it so practice makes progress which I really love,” camper Ella Smith said.

Director of the Otis Redding Center for the Arts Kimberly Epps says it can be hard for even adults to express themselves, but the kids in this camp have truly poured their hearts out through song.

“You know a lot of times we think that kids don't really have much to say or what they have to say is not super valuable but we are proof positive that they have so much to say. They have so much that they want to share,” she said.

They hope to have next year's camp in the Otis Redding Center for the Arts that’s currently being built in downtown Macon.

If you want to see what these campers have been working on for the past two weeks you can come out to their finale concert.

The Otis Music Camp Finale concert is June 17 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Opera House.