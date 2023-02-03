Scene 13: Michael & Janet Jackson tribute show is coming to Macon

This Friday there's a tribute show honoring the iconic Michael and Janet Jackson at Macon's Douglass Theatre in Macon.

"It's great to be able to honor people in the way I see them and even help younger generations get to know who that is," says Dee-Dee Epps

After making stops in Athens and Newnan, Georgia, the Douglass Theatre's opening its doors to a live tribute to Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson.

Epps performs as Janet, her goal on the stage is to make sure people experience what a Jackson concert feels like.

"Is to give the essence of being at the Janet or Michael Jackson concert. So it's the whole thing, the singing, the dancing, the performance," says Epps.

They're also aiming to bring awareness to the talents and influence of Janet and Michael to a younger crowd that didn't get to see them hit the stage in their hay day.

"We're able to help people have nostalgia for people that may have been alive during that era," says Epps.

Don't expect exact replicas of the sibling duo, but do expect songs "Control," "Rhythm Nation," "Human Nature," "Rock with You," and, of course, the smash hit Thriller.

The performers hitting the stage on Friday know they have big shoes to fill especially knowing what iconic music legends come from Central Georgia.

"It's a rich history. We love to be a part of it and are glad to be recipients of all the hard work they put in," says Epps.