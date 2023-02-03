New bill pushes free meals for students K-12

New legislation-- nicknamed the "Healthy Start" bill-- would provide free breakfast and lunch to students in public schools.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Financial relief may be on the plate for Georgia families struggling to pay for school lunch. New legislation-- nicknamed the Healthy Start bill-- would provide free breakfast and lunch to students in public schools.

Central Georgia families who are eligible for SNAP benefits will find it easier for their children to get free meals from school regardless of what district they live in.

Beth Martin has an 11-year-old who attends West Laurens Middle. Martin says the Healthy Start bill would simplify things.

"You have kids that move from one district or another. Or they move to a different state. They don't know if their meal is free or not," Martin said.

Currently, in the Laurens County School District no student has to pay for breakfast or lunch.

But for that to continue each school needs to meet federal standards based on the percentage of economically disadvantaged families.

Eight years ago, when the school district initially applied for benefits West Laurens Middle, and West Laurens High School did not qualify.

In order to qualify 45% of families need to use SNAP benefits. That's according to Donna Sapp the Laurens County Nutrition Director.

"Back then it was like $2.50 per meal. I would imagine next year if we don't meet that threshold. Meals would cost between $3.50 and $4 a plate," Sapp said.

Imani Barnes is the State Representative for House District 86 who introduced the bill.

"Let's just take out the hard part of applying for this and let's just supplement all children," Barnes said.

Barnes hopes to present the bill before Crossover Day at the Capitol which is the last day for a bill to pass the chamber where it was introduced.

It must first go before the house education committee.