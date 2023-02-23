Saddle up! Rodeo coming to the Georgia National Fairgrounds

Cowboys and bullfighters will be showing off their skills in Perry.

PERRY, Ga. — It's February, which means the rodeo is in town.

Bull fighter Luke Moore makes his living on the edge by coaxing bulls to chase him.

"What people don't understand is these bulls are athletes. They are the biggest strongest athletes in the world, so to feel that power there's an exhilarating feeling," he described.

Moore knows first hand how strong 1,500 pounds of weight coming at you feels.

"My job as a bull fighter is to get that bull's attention and take him with me or step in there and take the hit for the cowboy," he said.

Today, clowns entertain the crowds while another three person team uses their bare hands to coax the cattle back into the pens.

They call it passing the bull around.

"You literally go in there and put your hands on them and they'll come with you like these bulls will sense our movement and feel us and come at us and then we'll peel them off that bull rider so that bull rider can get on out of there," Luke described it.

To make sure the bulls get fired up for that eight second ride, they pick the meanest pretty early in life.

"We'll start bucking them as yearlings or two year old's with a dummy and you can tell then if they're going to have some potential or not, and then at three or four we start hauling them to rodeos and their going to show you pretty quick if their cut out for pro rodeos or not," he calculated.

Luke is 33-years old. He figures he has a couple years left in this career.

He knows he's an important cog in the show to make sure cowboys live to ride another day and don't limp away in a cast.

"If they're going home and they're not going to rodeos they're not making money," he said with a smile.