VIENNA, Ga. — Vienna, down in Dooly County, recently got a shout out on national TV.

That's because the best Italian Greyhound in the country lives there.

Vicki is now set for a life of luxury.

There's something doggone special going on at Marchwind Farm in Vienna. Lois March owns and runs the place.

"People do come to me for show dogs, and people come to me for pets that look like show dogs," she said.

March has 100 acres, 75 greyhounds and quite a few ribbons.

"What do you do with the ribbons, you hang them on curtains, and you make them into wreaths," she bragged.

But her biggest win yet goes to a girl named Vicki.

"Oh, it was exciting, I was like breathless," March recalled. "There may be other show dog places around here, but nobody won Westminster, that's for sure."

In her first appearance at the nation's most prestigious dog show, Vicki won best of breed. The whole thing is a big deal for the dog and the owner.

"Westminster's not a money show, it's the prestige and opportunity to be on a television, national television, for 30 seconds to a minute is worth what, a million dollars," March said, with a smile.

That million-dollar training started humbly right in March's driveway. Vicki had to learn to walk, stand and ignore distractions like TV cameras.

"It takes more than just the best dog, it takes politics, these guys have to be on, and it's not easy. These guys work all day, and they're in a very stressful environment. It's a bench show, so they have to stay in the building with all the noise and the carrying on," she explained. "And then it's getting late at night and you expect for that dog to be up and on his toes and not tired."

Vicki is only two but when you've won one of the biggest awards in the business you retire on top, hanging out in the house and looking for a boyfriend.

"I already have a couple of boys in mind and then she will have her first litter and I'll probably keep them all," March said.

And who knows what will happen in the small town of Vienna down the road now that royalty is in their ranks.

"Key to the city," March said.

March says blue is the most popular breed of color for Italian Greyhounds, but red wins in the dog show ring.