WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We’ve been following the story of Annabelle Whitaker for a little over a year now – she’s the Georgia high school student in Houston County with kidney disease who was visited by her former classmate and UGA QB Jake Fromm last year.

RELATED: Jake Fromm visits former Houston Co. classmate in need of kidney

On Monday morning, she received yet another surprise that’s so sweet it’ll bring tears to your eyes.

But don’t take our word for it, see for yourself!

In the ‘promposal’ video, one of her classmates and a player on the football team named Daniel, walks out of the classroom with a sign that reads ‘Out of all the fish in the sea, will you go to prom with me?’

Annabelle immediately falls to her knees in tears before giving her answer.

Her mother Heather told 13WMAZ, “She hasn’t been feeling so great and her retired service dog Killian has to be put to sleep Friday night. Needless to say, she needed this sweet surprise this morning to boost her spirits.”

----

In July 2018, Whitaker was finally added to a kidney transplant list by a team at Emory Hospital in Atlanta.

RELATED: 'Awesome' Annabelle added to kidney transplant list

Her parents, Neil and Heather Whitaker, say they’re looking for a donor match.

Anyone can go to Emory's website to register for a donor screening.

Enter the name Annabelle Whitaker, her date of birth (May 28, 1997), list that she’s currently on dialysis, and that she’s a patient at Emory.

Like any parents, Neil and Heather hope someone who registers would be a match for Annabelle, but they say even if you're not a match for their daughter, you still might have a chance to save another life.

To keep up with more updates in Annabelle's life, you can 'like' her page Awesome Annabelle here.