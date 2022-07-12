Florida firefighters help rescue 200-pound sea turtle trapped under boardwalk

A beachgoer reportedly noticed the turtle stuck under the boardwalk and knocked on the fire station's door.

A group of Florida firefighters jumped into action when a sea turtle got trapped on a beach over the weekend.

And, it was no ordinary sea turtle — this one weighed about 200 pounds.

Firefighters in Brevard County helped rescue a 200-pound turtle that was trapped under a boardwalk on Friday. Posted by News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Brevard County firefighter Jason Bistarkey told FOX 35 that the crew drove over to Spessard Holland South Beach Park after a beachgoer spotted the reptile and knocked on the fire station's door. They reportedly arrived to find the massive turtle trapped underneath the boardwalk.

"I crawled under there and tried to guide her by gently lifting her up by the front of her shell," he wrote to the news station. "She only had a narrow hole that she barely got through. Once I got her lined back up, she just needed a [little] push to get through."

A local turtle rescue society joined the firefighters to bring the animal to safety and make sure she got back to the water, news station WKMG reports.

The whole rescue reportedly took between 10-15 minutes.

It's still sea turtle nesting season in Florida, which means there's a chance you'll cross paths with the animals, or their nests, on the sand.

If you see a nesting female or hatchling, it's important to stay out of their way, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

And, in addition to steering clear of marked nests, there are other steps you can take to make sure baby turtles get to the water safely.

Turn off the lights: Sea turtles use brightness from the moon and stars over the horizon to guide them from the beach to the water, but artificial bright lights can confuse them and lead them in the wrong direction.

Sea turtles use brightness from the moon and stars over the horizon to guide them from the beach to the water, but artificial bright lights can confuse them and lead them in the wrong direction. Take all your trash and beach toys : Large items in the sand can create a barrier for females looking for a place to nest.

: Large items in the sand can create a barrier for females looking for a place to nest. Knock down sandcastles: Sandcastles and holes in the sand can pose challenges for hatchlings when it's time for them to make their way to the shoreline