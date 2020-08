In the 70s and 80s, Thomas hosted 'Ebony Speaks' on 13WMAZ, sparking conversations on social justice and equality for the black community.

MACON, Georgia — Macon native and former host of 13WMAZ's 'Ebony Speaks' show Leroy Thomas passed away Friday.

In the 70s and 80s, Thomas hosted 'Ebony Speaks' on 13WMAZ, sparking conversations on social justice and equality for the black community.

Thomas was a native to the South Macon, Tybee neighborhood.

He died Friday morning at Navicent after a long illness.

He was 75 years old.