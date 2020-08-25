14-year-old girl dies of COVID-19, state confirms

She is the fourth person under the age of 17 to die from the virus.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl has died from the coronavirus, state data showed on Tuesday. She is the fourth known child under the age of 17 to die from COVID-19.

The teenager from Cornelia in Habersham County had chronic health conditions, although, according to the Habersham County Deputy Coroner Kenneth Franklin, the underlying health issues did not contribute to her death.

The coroner said the teen died at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston Hospital "a few weeks ago." He said she passed from septic shock due to COVID-19.

The state is reporting 1,279 confirmed cases in Habersham County with 59 deaths as of Tuesday. Statewide, there have been 258,354 cases and 5,262 deaths.

Last week, a 15-year-old White boy died in Gwinnett County from the virus. Previously, a 7-year-old Black boy in Chatham County and a 17-year-old Black boy in Fulton County died.

In the death of the 7-year-old, the Chatham County coroner told our NBC sister station WSAV in Savannah that the boy had a seizure in the shower before being rushed to the emergency room. He later died in the hospital.

